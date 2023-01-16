After Australia, Bangladesh girls beat Sri Lanka in U19 T20 World Cup

Opening bowler Marufa Akter was brilliant with her medium pace as she conceded just 19 runs and picked up two wickets. Dipa Khatun, the leg spinner, gave away just 16 runs in four overs to contain the Islanders.
Sri Lankan captain Vishmi Gunaratne remained not out on 61 off 54 including three boundaries in last three balls of the innings.
Her 96-run third wicket stand with Dewmi Vihanga, who made 55 off 41 balls, almost tilted the match to their side but Bangladeshi bowlers and fielders did well to defend the score.
Earlier in the day, after losing the toss Afia Prottasha made a blistering start for Bangladesh after they were asked to take first strike.
The 18-year-old struck five boundaries and three sixes to score 53 off 43 opening the batting.
Dilara Akter, the player of the match during Bangladesh’s win against Australia, was also impressive as she remained not out on 36 off 27 balls. But the standout performer was Shorna Akter.
Shorna, who turned 16 just a fortnight ago, played a special knock showing aggressive intent from the word go to pick up a fifty off just 28 balls with the aid of three fours and two sixes.
Thanks to her unbroken third wicket partnership with Dilara which yielded 86 runs from 51 balls, Bangladesh posted a competitive total.
With the win, the Bangladesh girls have one foot in the Super Six phase of the tournament, as they are currently at the top of the four-team Group A with one match to go against the US.