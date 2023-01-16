After Australia, Bangladesh girls beat Sri Lanka in U19 T20 World Cup

Opening bowler Marufa Akter was brilliant with her medium pace as she conceded just 19 runs and picked up two wickets. Dipa Khatun, the leg spinner, gave away just 16 runs in four overs to contain the Islanders.

Sri Lankan captain Vishmi Gunaratne remained not out on 61 off 54 including three boundaries in last three balls of the innings.

Her 96-run third wicket stand with Dewmi Vihanga, who made 55 off 41 balls, almost tilted the match to their side but Bangladeshi bowlers and fielders did well to defend the score.