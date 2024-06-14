Bangladesh defeat Netherlands by 25 runs, eye second round

Shakib went on to finish undefeated on 64 off 46 deliveries, having crunched nine fours as international cricket returned to Arnos Vale for the first time in 10 years.

In reply, the Dutch made 134-8 off their 20 overs.

The win took the Tigers to four points from three games and ideally placed them to join already qualified South Africa in making it out of Group D and into the Super Eights second stage.