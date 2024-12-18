India ‘all-time great’ Ashwin retires from international cricket

India’s off-spinning great Ravichandran Ashwin announced his immediate retirement from international cricket following the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old took 537 wickets in his 106 Tests at an average of 24.00, leaving him seventh on the all-time list and second only to Anil Kumble (619) for his country.

He also played 116 one-day and 65 Twenty20 internationals.

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at an international level,” Ashwin said at the post match press conference alongside skipper Rohit Sharma after the match was drawn.