BCB decides to launch ‘BCB TV’, the women’s cricketers get a pay rise

Frustrated by the lack of interest from local TV channels to telecast Bangladesh cricket team’s tours overseas, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to open its own TV channel, “BCB TV”.

“We will apply for BCB TV. Inshallah, we will get the approval. We will telecast domestic and international matches,” BCB president Najmul Hassan said during a press conference after a board of directors meeting at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur.

The BCB president said that Bangladeshi TV channels show matches of foreign leagues but are often uninterested to telecast the national teams’ matches.