1st ODI

Bangladesh sent to bat first, Towhid debuts

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The first ODI of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Ireland begins on 18 March 2023Shamsul Hoque

Bangladesh were sent to bat first by Ireland in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Young batsman Towhid Hridoy will be making his ODI debut for Bangladesh. Yasir Ali also returned to the XI after missing the last two ODI series.

The Tigers are on a high after clean sweeping England 3-0 in a Twenty20 series at home.

Bangladesh's record against Ireland also places the hosts as the rank favourites as they have not lost an ODI against the Irish since 2010.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal was down with a fever a few days before the series but has recovered and will play the first ODI. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who hurt his eyes while playing football in the training session on Friday, is unavailable for the first ODI.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has been picked in Miraz's place.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume

