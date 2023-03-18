Bangladesh sent to bat first, Towhid debuts

The Tigers are on a high after clean sweeping England 3-0 in a Twenty20 series at home.
Bangladesh's record against Ireland also places the hosts as the rank favourites as they have not lost an ODI against the Irish since 2010.
Skipper Tamim Iqbal was down with a fever a few days before the series but has recovered and will play the first ODI. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who hurt his eyes while playing football in the training session on Friday, is unavailable for the first ODI.
Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has been picked in Miraz's place.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume