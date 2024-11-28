Williamson drives NZ to 193-3 at tea in Christchurch

Recalled after a groin strain ruled him out of the recent series triumph in India, Williamson will resume on 77 not out for the final session alongside Daryl Mitchell, who was unbeaten on 16 at the break.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl on a Hagley Oval wicket with a green tinge but New Zealand denied him the inroads into their batting order he would have liked.

He did get an almost immediate return when Gus Atkinson dismissed Devon Conway caught and bowled for two, and Brydon Carse also struck before lunch to halt a dangerous-looking innings from New Zealand captain Tom Latham at 47.