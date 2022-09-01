Kohli, Suryakumar power India into Asia Cup Super Four

Star batsman Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hit half-centuries to help India move into the Asia Cup Super Four stage with a 40-run win over Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Kohli made 59 while Suryakumar smashed 68 off 26 balls as the pair put on an unbeaten stand of 98 to steer India to 192-2 after being put in to bat first in the Twenty20 tournament in Dubai.

Hong Kong were limited to 152-5 in reply as India registered their second successive victory to join Afghanistan in the next round of the six-nation tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.