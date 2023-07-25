Final day washout sees India wrap up series win over West Indies

India clinched a fifth consecutive series triumph in the West Indies on Monday when the second and final Test of their series ended as a draw with no play possible because of rain on the final day.

West Indies closed day four at 76 for two having been set a daunting victory target of 365 to square the series at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

However early showers put paid to any prospect of play in the morning and when they returned with greater intensity in the afternoon, the umpires were left with no option but to abandon the day’s play and the end of the Test match and the series.