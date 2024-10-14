King and Lewis propel West Indies to T20 triumph over Sri Lanka

A breathtaking display of power-hitting from Brandon King and Evin Lewis propelled the West Indies to a commanding five-wicket victory in the first T20 against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The West Indies smashed the target of 180 with five balls in hand, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"It's always important when you come to Sri Lanka to take an early lead, we know that Sri Lanka is a team that play excellent cricket at home," said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell.

He said it was key to "throw the first punch", and then, "once you get on top, you try to stay on top for as long as possible".

The run chase began with fireworks, as the duo of King and Lewis amassed 74 runs within a six-over powerplay, putting Sri Lanka on the defensive.

King was the first to reach his half-century, elegantly carving a cover drive for four off Matheesha Pathirana.