Australia beat India by 184 runs, take 2-1 series lead

Australia ripped out seven Indian wickets in the final session of the fourth Test in Melbourne on Monday to win by 184 runs and go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

India collapsed to 155 all out with just 12.5 overs left in the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and will need to win the final Test starting in Sydney on Friday to level the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, who took 3-28, removed top-scorer Yashasvi Jaiswal for 84 as India's last seven wickets fell for 34 runs from 20.3 overs.