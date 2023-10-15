Gurbaz gets Afghanistan off to flying start against England

Rahmanullah was undefeated on 66 at the time with fellow opener Ibrahim Zadran on 24.

England new ball bowler Chris Woakes conceded 31 off his first three overs.

England came into the game after a loss to New Zealand and victory over Bangladesh while Afghanistan suffered heavy defeats by six wickets to Bangladesh and eight wickets to India.

The two countries have only met twice before with England winning convincingly on both occasions -- by nine wickets at the 2015 World Cup in Sydney and 150 runs in Manchester four years ago.