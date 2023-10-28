Bangladesh embarrassed by Netherlands

Bangladesh conceded one of the most embarrassing losses in their history to end all sorts of mathematical hope of reaching the semifinal of the World Cup 2023.

Bangladesh were expecting big things in the ongoing tournament but after winning the first match against Afghanistan now they have lost five in a row and the last one against Netherlands at Kolkata was somewhat shocking.

However, the fate of the game was sealed at the halfway stage of the Bangladesh chase as the top order reduced to 70-6 at the iconic Eden Gardens in front of many Bangladeshi fans. The late order batters just reduced the defeat margin.

Chasing a mediocre 230 Litton Das looked very stiff. He failed to connect properly and his innings came to an end when he tried to reverse sweep off spinner Aryan Dutt just to be caught by wicketkeeper Scott Edwards. Litton scored three off 12.