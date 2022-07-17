Hardik Pandya takes four as India dismiss England for 259

Hardik Pandya took a career-best 4-24 as India dismissed England for 259 in the deciding One-Day International (ODI) at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The pace-bowling all-rounder helped India compensate for the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, due to back spasms, from the finale of a three-match series all square at 1-1.

England captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 on his Lancashire home ground -- his highest innings since he succeeded the now retired Eoin Morgan as white-ball skipper.