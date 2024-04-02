Sri Lanka set Bangladesh 511 to win second Test

Angelo Mathews, unbeaten on 39 overnight, hit the highest score with 56 runs. He was bowled by Shakib Al Hasan after completing his 41st Test fifty.

Prabath Jayasuriya was unbeaten on 28 when the declaration came, along with Vishwa Fernando, who was eight not out.

Debutant pace bowler Hasan Mahmud finished with 4-65 for Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka will not have Dinesh Chandimal in the field for the remainder of the game because he returned home due to a family emergency.

Sri Lanka, who have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh, won the first Test in Sylhet by 328 runs.