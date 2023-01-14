Curtly ‘God’ Ambrose, the saviour of my childhood

‘You are like a God to me, Curtly! You were the saviour of my childhood. I shall write a piece on you and next time we shall talk about it,” these were the exact words I, a sportswriter of an eminent Bangladeshi newspaper, uttered to Sir Curtly Elconn Lynwall Ambrose, the legendary West Indies pacer.

The spectacle was already in a sense ludicrous as my diminutive stature beside the 6’ 7’’ giant, who looks even bigger for his lanky figure along with intimidating look and menacing record as a fast bowler, looked odd and people around us in the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium surely had a laugh or two.

And immediately one raised his eyebrows about my words and querying about God and saviour. Was it a mere verbose paean that almost becomes a cliché? How may a person thousands of miles away become childhood saviour?

People around could hardly realise how nostalgia creeped up like reels of a film. When Ambrose took seven wickets just for one run, when he bundled out the opponents to a meek 46, when he decimated an invigorated South African side and clutched a win from the jaw of defeat a boy from thousands of miles away felt he was the king of the world and being blessed by his God. Whenever the physically challenged boy faced the wrath of life, he used to fight another day just to see his man taking the runup, running like a behemoth to smash the opponents. He used to envisage the fight as the one between God and demons. He always believed even from the impossible situation; the fast bowler could pull out a victory. It actually happened time and again just to strengthen his belief.