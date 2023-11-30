Bangladesh lead by 104 at tea

The contest of bat and ball has been continuing intensely even in the third day of the first Test of the series between Bangladesh and New Zealand as the host took a lead of 104 runs at tea at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Captain Najmul Hossain and Mominul Haque went to break with an unbeaten 85-run stand to keep the hosts’ slightly ahead in the game after two wickets in quick succession.

Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan and Zakir Hasan survived the tricky period before the lunch accumulating 19 runs off 10 overs as hosts took a lead of 12 runs.