Dahani, Rauf give Pakistan fighting total against India

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India bundle out arch-rival Pakistan for 147 in a blockbuster clash in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan scored a dogged 43 off 42 balls while Iftikhar Ahmed scored 28.

Pakistan was headed towards a modest total. But a six-ball 16 from Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf’s unbeaten 13 off seven pushed the total near 150.