South Africa qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy on Saturday with a convincing seven-wicket win over a hapless England in a Group B match in Karachi.

Wiaan Mulder (3-25) and Marco Jansen (3-39) bowled out England for a paltry 179 in 38.2 overs before South Africa chased down the target for the loss of three wickets in 29.1 overs.