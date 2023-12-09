Mushfiqur Rahim serves legal notice to Ekattor TV

Cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has served a legal notice to Ekattor TV due to its ‘false, fabricated and intentional report’ on a dismissal at the Mirpur stadium on 6 December.
In a press release, his lawyer Barrister Shihab Uddin Khan said a legal notice has been sent to the satellite TV channel's head of news, sports editor, and correspondent concerned, seeking resolution of the matter within the next 48 hours.
The report – titled 'Smell of spot fixing in Mirpur Test! Doubts on a senior cricketer!' – was streamed on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of Khelajog, a designated programme of the TV channel.
According to the notice, the report tarnished Mushfiqur’s 18-year career in international cricket. He faced defamation in individual, family and social spheres due to the report and suffered emotional devastation.
The legal notice demanded the immediate removal of the false report from all platforms. It also asked Ekattor TV to offer unconditional apology and inform Mushfiqur in writing about the warning served to the reporter, Sayful Rupok.
In failure to comply with the demand, the issue will be taken to the criminal and civil courts for compensation, added the notice.
However, the TV channel has already taken down the report from social media platforms and expressed regret for any distress caused.