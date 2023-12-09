Mushfiqur Rahim serves legal notice to Ekattor TV

The legal notice demanded the immediate removal of the false report from all platforms. It also asked Ekattor TV to offer unconditional apology and inform Mushfiqur in writing about the warning served to the reporter, Sayful Rupok.

In failure to comply with the demand, the issue will be taken to the criminal and civil courts for compensation, added the notice.

However, the TV channel has already taken down the report from social media platforms and expressed regret for any distress caused.