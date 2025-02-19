Cricket

Champions Trophy

Young, Latham lead New Zealand charge in opener

AFP
Karachi, Pakistan
New Zealand's Will Young celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on 19 February, 2025AFP

Will Young and Tom Latham hit sparkling centuries to guide New Zealand to 320-5 on Wednesday in the opening match of the Champions Trophy, marking Pakistan's first international tournament in three decades.

Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 104-ball 118 while opener Young scored 107 from 113 balls as New Zealand -- sent in to bat by Pakistan -- made the most of a flat National Stadium pitch.

The eight-nation event was launched with country's Air Force flying over the stadium to mark the occasion as thousands of fans, including President Asif Zardari, took their seats on a historic day.

On the field, Young and Latham revived the innings from 73-3 with a 118-run fourth wicket stand, helping their team overcome the early loss of Devon Conway (10), Kane Williamson (1) and Daryl Mitchell (10).

Young hit 12 boundaries and a six in his fourth one-day international century before holing out to Naseem Shah in the 38th over.

Latham and Glenn Phillips, who made an aggrssive 39-ball 61, gave the innings more impetus as New Zealand smashed 113 in the last 10 overs and 64 in the last five.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on 19 February, 2025
AFP

Latham hit 10 boundaries and three sixes in his eighth one-day hundred while Phillips's robust knock had four sixes and three boundaries.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah was the best Pakistan bowler with 2-63 but fellow pacers Haris Rauf finished with 2-83 and Shaheen Afridi conceded 68 in 10 wicket-less overs each.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Cricket