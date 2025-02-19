Young, Latham lead New Zealand charge in opener

Will Young and Tom Latham hit sparkling centuries to guide New Zealand to 320-5 on Wednesday in the opening match of the Champions Trophy, marking Pakistan's first international tournament in three decades.

Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 104-ball 118 while opener Young scored 107 from 113 balls as New Zealand -- sent in to bat by Pakistan -- made the most of a flat National Stadium pitch.

The eight-nation event was launched with country's Air Force flying over the stadium to mark the occasion as thousands of fans, including President Asif Zardari, took their seats on a historic day.

On the field, Young and Latham revived the innings from 73-3 with a 118-run fourth wicket stand, helping their team overcome the early loss of Devon Conway (10), Kane Williamson (1) and Daryl Mitchell (10).