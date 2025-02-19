Champions Trophy
Young, Latham lead New Zealand charge in opener
Will Young and Tom Latham hit sparkling centuries to guide New Zealand to 320-5 on Wednesday in the opening match of the Champions Trophy, marking Pakistan's first international tournament in three decades.
Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 104-ball 118 while opener Young scored 107 from 113 balls as New Zealand -- sent in to bat by Pakistan -- made the most of a flat National Stadium pitch.
The eight-nation event was launched with country's Air Force flying over the stadium to mark the occasion as thousands of fans, including President Asif Zardari, took their seats on a historic day.
On the field, Young and Latham revived the innings from 73-3 with a 118-run fourth wicket stand, helping their team overcome the early loss of Devon Conway (10), Kane Williamson (1) and Daryl Mitchell (10).
Young hit 12 boundaries and a six in his fourth one-day international century before holing out to Naseem Shah in the 38th over.
Latham and Glenn Phillips, who made an aggrssive 39-ball 61, gave the innings more impetus as New Zealand smashed 113 in the last 10 overs and 64 in the last five.
Latham hit 10 boundaries and three sixes in his eighth one-day hundred while Phillips's robust knock had four sixes and three boundaries.
Fast bowler Naseem Shah was the best Pakistan bowler with 2-63 but fellow pacers Haris Rauf finished with 2-83 and Shaheen Afridi conceded 68 in 10 wicket-less overs each.