Yadav, Arshdeep star as India beat USA to reach second round

“We knew this was going to be a tough task. We lost some wickets up front but we showed some maturity to take the game to the end,” said Rohit.

Despite the defeat, the United States are still well-placed to join India in the Super Eights as they have four points while Pakistan and Canada are on two with a game each to play.

India were stunned by Mumbai-born fast bowler Saurabh Netravalkar who played for India at the Under-19 World Cup in 2010.

He had superstar batsman Virat Kohli caught behind for nought off the first ball he faced.

Rohit was then caught by Harmeet Singh at mid-off, again off the bowling of the 32-year-old Netravalkar in the third over.