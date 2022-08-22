Latham leads New Zealand to maiden ODI series win in West Indies

Stand-in captain Tom Latham top-scored with 69 runs to lead New Zealand to a series-clinching five-wicket victory over the West Indies in the third and final one-day international series in Barbados on Sunday.

Kyle Mayers' second one-day century and a blistering 91 by captain Nicholas Pooran took the hosts to 301 for eight in their 50 overs.

But the Black Caps made light of an imposing target as four of the first five in their batting order scored half-centuries to reach 307 for five off 47.1 overs and underline their status as the top-ranked nation in the 50-over format.