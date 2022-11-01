Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup opponents: India

India made an auspicious start to their ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a thrilling four-wicket win over arch rival Pakistan in what is being dubbed as one of the finest T20I matches every played.

Virat Kohli rolled back the clock a few years and emerged as India’s saviour in the match, making an incredible 82 not out off 53 balls under tremendous pressure in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground to take India to a win that looked out of their reach for the majority of their chase.

Their next match was against the Netherlands, which they won by 56 runs.

After winning two in two, India’s World Cup campaign hit a roadblock against South Africa on Sunday.