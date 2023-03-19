Starc bags five as Australia rattle India for 117

Australia’s Mitchell Starc led an inspired pace attack with a five-wicket haul to help bowl India out for a paltry 117 in the second one-day international on Sunday.

The left-arm quick rattled India when he struck in the first over of the match, sending back Shubman Gill for a duck after Australia’s decided to bowl first in Visakhapatnam.

The Indian innings lasted just 26 overs after overnight rain helped the fast bowlers with swing and seam.