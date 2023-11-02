India set Sri Lanka 358-run target

India's Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill hit commanding fifties against Sri Lanka and combined in a second-wicket stand of 189 to help the hosts post 357 for eight in their World Cup group stage match on Thursday.

After Kohli and Gill fell to left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka in quick succession, India's number four Shreyas Iyer provided the late flourish to the innings with a 56-ball 82.

Iyer hit three fours and six sixes in his knock before Madushanka, who finished with 5-80, dismissed the local batter to pick up his first five-wicket haul in the format.