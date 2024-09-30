Mominul hits 13th Test ton after India strike

Mominul Haque hit a gritty century and India took two stunning catches as Bangladesh reached lunch at 205-6 as the weather-hit second Test finally got back under way on Monday.

Bangladesh resumed at 107-3 under clear skies on day four in Kanpur after rain and a soggy outfield had washed out the whole of Saturday and Sunday.

Left-hander Mominul, who began the day on 40, reached his 13th Test hundred with a boundary off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, removing his helmet and bowing as he celebrated.

He was unbeaten on 102 at the break with Mehidy Hasan Miraz six not out.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah began with an incisive spell, bowling Mushfiqur Rahim on 11 with a delivery that pitched and nipped back to rattle the top of off-stump.

Litton Das came in and counter-attacked, hitting Bumrah for three fours in one over.