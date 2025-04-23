Bangladesh keen to set 300-run target for Zimbabwe

Bangladesh experienced batter Mominul Haque insisted that they would like to set a 300-run target for Zimbabwe to win the first Test cricket.

According to him, a 300-run target will be good to guarantee a victory but ideally Bangladesh still can win the match if they even set 270 or 280.

After a rain-truncated Day 3, Bangladesh reached 194-4 with overall 112 runs lead at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was batting on 60 with Jaker Ali Anik 21.