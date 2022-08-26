Shouting and scolding doesn’t guarantee performance

We lost two matches at the main stage of the World Cup. Shakib and Saifuddin got injured. At that time, there was a lot of tension in the team. This happens when cricketers don’t get a chance to think by themselves. This comes from the coaching and leadership. In the last 8-10 years the cricketers of this team haven’t received this sort of coaching. Cricketers can’t think by themselves. Because, the board tells them something, the director of cricket tells them something, everyone gives them an earful. If the cricketers are told what to do at every step, then how will they learn? The cricketers can’t think by themselves. Because they are always told what they need to do. This is the biggest challenge of Bangladesh cricket. The cricketers can’t think or do anything by themselves.