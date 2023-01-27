Rangpur stun Sylhet to enter into BPL top four

Fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Azmatullah Omarzai shared six wickets as Rangpur Riders romped to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) table topper Sylhet Strikers at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Friday, reports BSS.

Playing their first match at their home venue, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's side was restricted to 92-9, a total that Rangpur overhauled comfortably with 93-4 in 15.4 overs.

Things looked ominous for Sylhet after they were slumped to 18-7, raising a prospect to be bowled out for BPL lowest, which is 44 by Khulna Titans in 2016.