ICC Champions Trophy
New Zealand opt to bat against India in final
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.
Pace bowler Matt Henry misses out after he injured his shoulder during the New Zealand's semi-final win over South Africa in Lahore.
Fast bowler Nathan Smith replaces Henry as the only change for New Zealand.
New Zealand lost to India by 44 runs in their final group game of the 50-over tournament a week ago
Sunday's replay of that clash will decide the winner of the eight-nation tournament which has been played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.
India have played all their matches in Dubai after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions.
The Black Caps won the Champions Trophy in 2000 when they beat India in the final in Nairobi, Kenya.
Rohit Sharma's India team comes in unchanged from their win over Australia in the semi-final with four spinners including two all-rounders.
India can win a record third Champions Trophy after winning the 2002 and 2013 editions.
Australia also have also won two Champions Trophies, in 2006 and 2009.
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.
New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Will O'Rourke.
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)