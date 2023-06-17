Ton-up Root revives England before Stokes declares in 1st Test

Joe Root ended his Ashes century-drought as England made 393-8 before skipper Ben Stokes's bold declaration on the opening day of the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

England were in danger of squandering the advantage of winning the toss on a good pitch as they fell to 176-5 after losing two wickets in quick succession.

But former England captain Root was 118 not out -- the 32-year-old's first Ashes hundred in eight years and 17 Tests -- when Stokes called a halt to give his side 20 minutes' bowling against Australia before the close.

In the corresponding Ashes campaign four years ago, Australia opener David Warner averaged a meagre 9.50 in 10 innings and was dismissed seven times by veteran England bowler Stuart Broad.

But despite Broad taking the new ball on Friday, Warner survived to be eight not out in a total of 14-0 at stumps.