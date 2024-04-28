Saifuddin recalled after 18 months, Afif-Parvez made comeback

Afif and Tanvir played last T20 against New Zealand in December while Parvez played his only T20 match in 2022 against Zimbabwe.

Opener Tanzid Hasan has been picked for the T20 squad for the first time.

Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam and Naim Hasan, who were in Bangladesh’s last T20 series against Sri Lanka, were excluded. Soumya Sarkar and Alis Al Islam have been dropped due to injury.

Bangladesh squad for first three T20Is: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Saifuddin.