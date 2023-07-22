Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI ton

Fargana Haque becomes the first ever Bangladeshi woman to score an ODI century, powering Bangladeshe to a challenging 225-4 against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.
Bangladesh made a great start in the decider of the three-match series as Fargana and Shamima Sultana formed a 93-run stand in 26.2 overs.
Shamima got out for 52 but Fargana continued the progress and added another 71 with skipper Nigar Sultana (24 off 36).
Fargana, who reached her ton in 48th over, accelerated with Sobhana Mustary as the latter remained not out on 23 off 22.
Fargana struck six fours during her 160-ball innings. Although she took time to settle on the difficult surface, she remained at the wicket till the end to help her side gain a fighting total.
Fargana, who was brilliant in the running between the wicket throughout the entire innings, was run out on the final ball of the innings while attempting a quick single.
But her 56-run stand off 49 balls with Sobhana made sure the hosts put up a challenging total to defend.
Bangladesh won the first match by 40 runs while India won the second by 108-run margin.