Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI ton

Fargana, who reached her ton in 48th over, accelerated with Sobhana Mustary as the latter remained not out on 23 off 22.

Fargana struck six fours during her 160-ball innings. Although she took time to settle on the difficult surface, she remained at the wicket till the end to help her side gain a fighting total.

Fargana, who was brilliant in the running between the wicket throughout the entire innings, was run out on the final ball of the innings while attempting a quick single.

But her 56-run stand off 49 balls with Sobhana made sure the hosts put up a challenging total to defend.

Bangladesh won the first match by 40 runs while India won the second by 108-run margin.