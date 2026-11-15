Johannesburg Test
Bangladesh opt to bat after winning toss against South Africa
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test of their two-match series against South Africa in Johannesburg today, Sunday.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss against his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma and decided to bat, saying the team wanted to put up a good total on a dry-looking pitch.
Bangladesh have gone into the match with three fast bowlers and one specialist spinner.
"There is some dryness on the wicket. We will try to put up a good total. As a team, we need to be consistent, and our preparation has also been good," Shanto said at the toss.
"Given that the opposition have a good bowling attack, I do not think the conditions will be much of a factor,” Shanto added.
The match marks the Test debut of 22-year-old right-handed batter Mahfijul Islam, who will open the innings alongside Tanzid Hasan.
Bangladesh’s playing XI comprises Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Mahfizul Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.
The two-Test series is part of the World Test Championship.