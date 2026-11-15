Bangladesh opt to bat after winning toss against South Africa

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test of their two-match series against South Africa in Johannesburg today, Sunday.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss against his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma and decided to bat, saying the team wanted to put up a good total on a dry-looking pitch.

Bangladesh have gone into the match with three fast bowlers and one specialist spinner.

"There is some dryness on the wicket. We will try to put up a good total. As a team, we need to be consistent, and our preparation has also been good," Shanto said at the toss.