South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets

AFP
Ahmedabad, India
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 10 November, 2023
AFP

South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets to win their last World Cup group game on Friday as the Asian side were eliminated from the semi-final race.

Chasing 245 for victory in Ahmedabad, South Africa saw Rassie van der Dussen make an unbeaten 76 as the Proteas reached their target with 15 balls to spare in a tune-up for their semi-final against Australia next week.

Azmatullah Omarzai hit an unbeaten 97 to guide Afghanistan to 244 all out in a match where they needed an unlikely 438-run win to make the last four.

