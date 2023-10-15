Afghanistan make 284 against England

Flamboyant opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a blistering 80 as Afghanistan, buoyed by some lusty late hitting, made 284 against defending champions England in the World Cup on Sunday.

Afghanistan's last four wickets yielded a crucial 94 with the recalled Ikram Alikhil making 58.

Gurbaz, 21, piled up his runs off 57 balls with eight fours and four sixes to register his eighth score in excess of fifty in his brief ODI career.