This World Cup will be a run fest: BCCI head curator

In this year’s cricket World Cup, hidden behind the battle of the competing 10 teams, another competition will be taking place. A competition to see which wicket produces the most runs, which wicket will make way for more sixes and fours.

The pitch curators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be taking part in this secret competition. BCCI’s chief curator Ashish Bhowmick said with a lot of pride, “We have a competition among ourselves about which venue can produce the best matches.”

Ashish has been working as BCCI’s chief curator since 2019. Fifteen curators are working under him to prepare the 10 venues for the upcoming World Cup. Everyone in his team of curators have the same goal, to prepare ‘good’ wickets. And you must’ve already understood from what Ashish said that by ‘good’ wickets, he means wickets which will produce run fests.