Buttler leads England to 179 against New Zealand

Captain Jos Buttler smashed 73 off 47 balls to lead England to 179-6 in their ICC Twenty20 World Cup clash against New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Buttler, who was dropped twice during his entertaining knock, passed former captain Eoin Morgan as the highest run-scorer for England in T20 internationals.

But the current English skipper could be left to regret a late clatter of wickets which put a possible score of 200 out of reach in a must-win game for his men.