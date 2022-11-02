Against India, we get close but fail to get over the line: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan believes that a lack of experience in dealing with tense situations cost them the game against India after their heartbreaking defeat against the neighbouring country in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.

“Panic and lack of experience-- both contributed in our close defeat,” said Shakib after Bangladesh lost the game by five runs.

“We don’t often encounter such sort of moments. We actually haven’t played too many close matches, so the players got panicked a bit. But I think we should’ve won the game.

“Most of the teams will win the game when they need 85 runs from nine overs with all 10 wickets in hand. But unfortunately we couldn’t do that.”