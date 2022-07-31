I’m not a part-time bowler: Mosaddek

Bangladesh bounced back from the 17-run defeat in the 1st Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe with a convincing seven-wicket victory in the following T20I in Harare on Sunday.

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain set up the comfortable victory with his career best bowling performance, 5-20.

Mosaddek, who is better known for his batting than his off-spin bowling, had never before claimed a five-wicket haul in any format. This is his best performance in all competitive cricket and also the best ever bowling performance in a T20I at the Harare Sports Club.