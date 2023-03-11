Mitchell and Tickner lead New Zealand fightback against Sri Lanka

A stubborn century from Daryl Mitchell, a blazing 72 from Matt Henry and three wickets to Blair Tickner swung the momentum New Zealand's way in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Sri Lanka had claimed the initiative on the first two days of the Christchurch Test but were 83 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three, a lead of 65 runs.

New Zealand have "swung the game to their side," Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz conceded.

Angelo Mathews was not out 20, with Prabath Jayasuriya also at the crease on two, and Nawaz suggested Sri Lanka would need at least 200 more runs.

"Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry, the partnership, took the game away from us," he said.

"But we have to back ourselves that a couple of our batsmen will go in there and get stuck in and get some big runs to swing the game back to our side.

"It’s a good wicket to bat on and gives a little bit to the fast bowlers still so I suppose anything above 275-300 would be a good score."