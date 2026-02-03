BCB too concerned about Pakistan’s decision to ‘boycott India’

Pakistan has not yet officially explained its reasons for deciding to boycott a match against India at the T20 World Cup.

However, this decision will affect not only the two countries but also global cricket as a whole. Bangladesh will not remain unaffected by its repercussions.

When asked for reactions to Pakistan’s decision, no director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to speak on record.

Nonetheless, everyone remains concerned about the potential financial losses following Pakistan’s stance, as the BCB’s primary source of income comes from the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) revenue distribution.

The on-field rivalry between India and Pakistan has lost much of its competitive edge in recent times. At the most recent Asia Cup, Pakistan faced India three times and lost on every occasion.

Yet, beyond match results and sporting rivalry, the India–Pakistan fixture carries a much broader significance.