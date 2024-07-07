Abhishek century guides India to T20 victory against Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma slammed a 46-ball century as India bounced back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 international at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Sharma, playing in his second international match, made 100 in an Indian total of 234 for two.

Zimbabwe, who won the first match by 13 runs on Saturday, were bowled out for 134.

The left-handed Sharma, who was out for a duck on debut on Saturday, thrashed eight sixes and seven fours.

"It was a good performance after the defeat yesterday," said Sharma when he was named man of the match.

"Thanks to the coaches and captain to keep confidence."

After opening his score with a six against off-spinner Brian Bennett, who dismissed him on Saturday, Sharma charged to his half-century with a six off medium-pacer Dion Myers.