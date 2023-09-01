Rohit says India ready for Pakistan's pace test in Asia Cup

The captain praised the Pakistan quicks but said his team was ready for the challenge.

"We don't have Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf in the nets," Rohit joked.

"So we practise with the bowlers that we have. But these three are quality bowlers and have performed well in the last few years."

"Pakistan have always had quality bowlers," he added. "Their strength, where they bowl and not bowl, we have seen all that. We will use our years of experience to play against them, as simple as that."

India have a strong batting unit that includes Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya.

Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has recently returned to the Indian attack after recovering from an injury and joins fellow quicks Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Rohit played down the comparison between the quicks of the two teams.

"All those six bowlers (from India and Pakistan) are great bowlers. They have proved in world cricket how good they are," he said.