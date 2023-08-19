Bumrah on point in return as India edge Ireland in 1st T20

Jasprit Bumrah marked his first India appearance in nearly a year with two wickets as the tourists defeated Ireland by two runs during a rain-affected opening Twenty20 international in Dublin on Friday.

India sped to 45 without loss in six overs in pursuit of a target of 140 and, even though Craig Young then took two wickets in two balls, they were still narrowly ahead on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when a lengthy shower prevented any further play at Malahide.

The 29-year-old Bumrah, returning from back surgery and captaining India in the three-match series in the absence of Rohit Sharma, led from the front by dismissing Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in the opening over.