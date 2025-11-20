Mushfiqur, Liton hit centuries as Bangladesh 387-5 at lunch

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das struck centuries as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the second Test against Ireland, reaching 387-5 at lunch on Day 2 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Thursday.

Mushfiqur, who achieved the rare milestone of scoring a century in his 100th Test, was eventually dismissed for 106, while Liton remained unbeaten on 103 as Bangladesh headed into the lunch break in full control.