Dhaka Test
Mushfiqur, Liton hit centuries as Bangladesh 387-5 at lunch
Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das struck centuries as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the second Test against Ireland, reaching 387-5 at lunch on Day 2 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Thursday.
Mushfiqur, who achieved the rare milestone of scoring a century in his 100th Test, was eventually dismissed for 106, while Liton remained unbeaten on 103 as Bangladesh headed into the lunch break in full control.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided solid support, staying not out on 30 in an unbroken 77-run stand for the sixth wicket.
Resuming the day on 292-4, Mushfiqur completed his century in the ninth ball of the morning.
Having been left stranded on 99 overnight, he calmly took a single off Jordan Neill to bring up his 13th Test hundred, making off 195 deliveries.
He had earlier survived an appeal before dealing with a maiden over from left-arm spinner Matthew Humphrey in what was the first over of the day.
Humphrey eventually dismissed Mushfiqur shortly after to break a 108-run partnership and claim Ireland’s only wicket of the session.
Liton, however, continued to dominate, showing excellent composure and stroke-making. He reached his fifth Test century--his first since the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan in 2024, from 158 balls, delicately paddling Gavin Hoye to the fine-leg boundary.
Bangladesh will look to build on their momentum in the post-lunch session as Ireland’s bowlers continue to toil on an unresponsive Mirpur surface.