Bumrah impresses again as India seal T20 series in Ireland

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to impress in his first international series in 11 months as he produced yet another stellar display in the second Twenty20 International against Ireland, helping his side seal the series with a match to spare.

Bumrah missed the ICC T20 World Cup last year and the World Test Championship final in June with a back injury, but is set to lead India’s pace attack in the 50-overs home World Cup in October-November.

The crafty right-arm seamer, captaining a second-string India team, claimed 2-24 in Friday’s opener and followed it with 15-2 on Sunday when he did not concede a single boundary in his tidy four overs.