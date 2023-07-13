Ashwin stars as India take command against West Indies

Ashwin got excellent support from fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3-26) with the only resistance of note coming from debutant batsman Alick Athanaze, who at least gave the home fans something to smile about as the 24-year-old left-handed Dominican stroked his way to 47 before being eighth out just before the tea interval.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of two Indian debutants, then joined Rohit Sharma in an unbroken opening stand against a varied bowling attack which hardly threatened and does not bode well for a Caribbean team going into day two with Jaiswal on 40, his captain on 30 and a very experienced and confident batting line-up to follow.

“There was a bit of moisture on the pitch early on but it started to turn a bit more as the day went on, even though it was quite slow,” Ashwin observed in reflecting on his effort, his 33rd five-wicket innings haul in Tests.