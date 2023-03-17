Cricket

Tickets for Bangladesh-Ireland 1st ODI go on sale Friday

Prices range from Tk 200-1500, can be purchased online and offline

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh-Ireland ODI series to begin on 18 March 2023Shamsul Hoque

Tickets for the first match of Bangladesh’s forthcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland will go on sale on Friday, a day before the match begins at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The first match will begin at 2:00pm at the SICS and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced the ticket prices for the series a few days prior, reports news agency UNB.

Fans can choose from a range of seating options, including the Grand Stand for Tk 1,500, Club House for Tk 500, Eastern Gallery for Tk 300, and Western Gallery for TK 200.

A seat in the grass banks inside the stadium will set back a spectator by Tk 200.

Tickets can be purchased at two locations: the ticket counter at the main gate of the SICS and ticket counter at the main gate of the Sylhet District Stadium in Rikabi Bazar.

Both ticket counters will remain open from 9.30am to 7.30pm on the day before of all three ODIs and on match day.

Along with physical tickets from the mentioned booths, fans can also purchase tickets online from the official website of BCB.

One fan can purchase a maximum of two tickets online.

All three ODIs will be played at the same venue on 18, 20, and 23 March respectively. After the ODI series, both teams will play a three-match T20I series in Chattogram before a Test match in Dhaka.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment