Tickets for Bangladesh-Ireland 1st ODI go on sale Friday

Fans can choose from a range of seating options, including the Grand Stand for Tk 1,500, Club House for Tk 500, Eastern Gallery for Tk 300, and Western Gallery for TK 200.
A seat in the grass banks inside the stadium will set back a spectator by Tk 200.
Tickets can be purchased at two locations: the ticket counter at the main gate of the SICS and ticket counter at the main gate of the Sylhet District Stadium in Rikabi Bazar.
Both ticket counters will remain open from 9.30am to 7.30pm on the day before of all three ODIs and on match day.
Along with physical tickets from the mentioned booths, fans can also purchase tickets online from the official website of BCB.
One fan can purchase a maximum of two tickets online.
All three ODIs will be played at the same venue on 18, 20, and 23 March respectively. After the ODI series, both teams will play a three-match T20I series in Chattogram before a Test match in Dhaka.