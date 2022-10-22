Resurgent Zimbabwe plan to ‘do damage’ in Super 12

A fired-up Zimbabwe plan to cause “as much damage” as possible in the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 after making the grade for the first time, led by a coach who knows what success tastes like.

The African nation booked its berth at the expense of Scotland on Friday evening, winning by six wickets to continue their resurgence under Dave Houghton, Zimbabwe’s first Test captain back in 1992.

Houghton was appointed for his second stint as national coach in July, a week before the World Cup qualifying tournament in Bulawayo.